UK records another 13,494 coronavirus cases, 678 deaths

Another 13,494 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,998,655, according to official figures released Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 678 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 115,529. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest figures were revealed as coronavirus case rates are continuing to fall in all regions of England, according to the latest weekly report from Public Health England (PHE).

In the West Midlands, which has the highest rate of any region, the rate of new cases stood at 237.6 per 100,000 people in the seven days to Feb. 7, down from 326.8 in the previous week.