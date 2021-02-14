UK's Johnson optimistic COVID lockdown can be eased soon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he was optimistic he could announce the easing of some lockdown measures soon as the government nears its target of offering vaccines to 15 million people in priority groups, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The government says it is on track to have offered an injection by Monday to everyone who is aged 70 and over, as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, frontline health and social care workers and older adults in care homes.

With infections and hospitalisations beginning to fall, Johnson is under pressure from some in his own party to set out when strict lockdown restrictions, which have caused the biggest crash in economic output in more than 300 years, will be eased.

“I’m optimistic, I won’t hide it from you, I’m optimistic, but we have to be cautious ” Johnson, who will outline a route map out of the lockdown on Feb. 22, told broadcasters.

He said reopening schools remained the priority, with the hope they could return on March 8.

“Then working forwards to getting non-essential retail open as well, and then in due course as and when we can prudently and cautiously of course, we want to be opening hospitality as well,” he said.