Italy keeps regional travel ban in place amid concerns for COVID-19 variants

Italy extended an inter-regional travel ban for another month, as health authorities were increasingly concerned for the circulation of coronavirus variants despite a relatively stable pandemic scenario, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's new cabinet issued a specific decree to prolong until March 27 the travel restriction, which was due to expire on Feb. 25. The ban will apply to the whole country, and would only exempt traveling for proven reasons of emergency, work, or health.

On Monday, the number of active infections dropped by 992 cases to 387,903, while recoveries grew by 10,335 to a total of 2,334,968. Also on Monday, 274 new deaths were registered against the previous day, bringing the country's death toll to 95,992.