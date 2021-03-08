UK records another 4,712 coronavirus cases

Another 4,712 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,223,232, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 65 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 124,566. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest figures were revealed as more than 22.3 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, millions of children returned to schools across England under phase one of the government's "roadmap" to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the guidance, people can also now meet with one person from another household outdoors to socialize, such as having a picnic, and care home residents can choose one named visitor.

Meanwhile, experts have warned Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the risks of the public breaching restriction rules.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.