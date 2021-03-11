BMW 2020 profit takes pandemic hit, despite second half rebound
German carmaker BMW said on Thursday that its operating profit for 2020 fell due to spring shutdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, despite a strong second-half rebound in sales, particularly in China, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The premium carmaker posted a full-year 2020 pre-tax profit of 5.2 billion euros ($6.22 billion), down nearly 27% from 7.2 billion euros in the prior year. BMW ended the year with free cash flow of 3.4 billion euros, higher than in 2019 despite widespread lockdowns.