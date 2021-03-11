Credit Suisse freezes four funds invested in supply chain finance

Credit Suisse said on Thursday it froze four funds in its asset management unit that had invested in its supply chain finance strategy as it grapples with the fallout from the collapse of $10 billion worth of funds linked to British financial services firm Greensill Capital, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The affected funds are Credit Suisse (Lux) Multi Strategy Bond Fund, Credit Suisse (Lux) Multi Strategy Alternative Fund, Credit Suisse (Lux) Qatar Enhanced Short Duration Fund and Credit Suisse (Lux) Institutional Target Volatility Fund, and the decision took effect on March 1, a Credit Suisse spokesman said in an emailed statement.