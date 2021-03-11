UK records another 6,753 coronavirus cases, 181 deaths

Another 6,753 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,241,677, according to official figures released Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 181 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 125,168. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 23 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

The data also showed that nearly 90 percent of over-60s in England have had first COVID vaccine dose. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that the government is "on course" to offering a first vaccine dose to all adults by the end of July.

Meanwhile, four more cases of the coronavirus variant of concern first emerged in Brazil have been identified in England, bringing the total in Britain to 10, according to the BBC.

Scientists have previously said the variant, known as P1, appears to be more contagious and there were concerns vaccines may not be as effective against it.

On Feb. 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his long-anticipated "roadmap" exiting the lockdown. The Monday reopening of schools in England was the first part of the four-step plan, which Johnson said was designed to be "cautious but irreversible".

Experts have warned Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants and the risks of the public breaching restriction rules.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.