Austria's Kurz calls for "correction mechanism" for COVID-19 vaccine distribution within EU

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz advocated on Tuesday "a correction mechanism" to solve inequality in coronavirus vaccine distribution within the European Union (EU), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fact that vaccination coverage for the population in certain countries would take longer could lead to tensions within the EU, said Kurz at a joint press conference with his EU counterparts including Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

"It is important that we work together to bring about a correction mechanism," said Kurz after the working meeting also attended via video by Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

"We always talk about European solidarity. Vaccination can still be a success for the EU," he said, stressing that it is not about blaming, but about a problem that should be solved.

The chancellor pointed out that the vaccines should always be procured together, and all states should receive their vaccination share per head.

Austria, Latvia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic sent a letter to the European Commission on Saturday complaining about unfair distribution of vaccines.

The Commission responded by saying that it agreed "that the most equitable solution for the allocation of doses of vaccines is on the basis of a pro rata of population of each member state."

However, it went on to point out that EU member states had themselves decided to retain the possibility of "a different distribution of doses, taking into account the epidemiological situation and the vaccination needs of each country."