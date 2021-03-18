UK consumer spending slips, fewer people work from home

18 March 2021
British consumer spending fell last week and the proportion of people working solely from home dropped, weekly official figures on the impact of COVID-19 on the economy showed on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Bank of England CHAPS payment data showed debit and credit transactions at 80% of their February 2020 level in the week to March 11, down from 83% of their pre-pandemic level the week before.

Some 53% of British workers travelled into their place of work at least once during the week to March 14, up from 48% in the week before.

