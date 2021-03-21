UK reports 33 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October

The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom fell to 33 on Sunday, the lowest figure since Oct. 5 and down from peaks of well over 1,000 daily cases in January and February, official data showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The number of new confirmed cases was 5,312, while the seven-day total number of cases was 38,145, down 4.4% on the previous seven-day period.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 27.6 million, well over half the adult population. A total of 2.3 million have had both doses.