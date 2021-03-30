Spain extends restrictions on travel from outside EU, Schengen Area

The Spanish government has extended its travel ban on journeys from countries outside the European Union (EU) and Schengen Area for a further one month, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The restrictions, due to expire on March 31, will be extended until April 30, according to Spain's Official State Bulletin (BOE) on Monday.

The ban is on "non-essential travel between third nations outside the EU or associated Schengen countries" out of consideration for public order and health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the BOE said.

The BOE also said that the ban on travel to Spanish ports and airports from Britain will not be extended beyond March 31, allowing travel between the two countries for non-Spanish nationals or residents in the country to restart on April 1.