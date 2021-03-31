Daimler says despite chip shortage, 2021 off to good start
Daimler AG said on Wednesday that despite a global shortage of semiconductor chips, the German carmaker has got off to a good start in 2021 and still expects this to be a significantly better year for sales and profits than 2020, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The carmaker said the planned listing of its truck making unit is being prepared and should be completed by the end of 2021.
Latest
French anti-terror force Barkhane's airstrike caused deaths of 19 Malian civilians in central Mali: UN mission in Mali