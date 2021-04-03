UK records another 3,402 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Another 3,402 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,353,668, according to official figures released, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 52 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,816. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 31.3 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the official figures.

The coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, in England is between 0.8 and one, the latest official figures showed Friday.

From April 12, non-essential retail, as well as restaurants and pubs, if serving people outdoors, will be allowed to reopen in England.

On Feb. 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his "roadmap" exiting the lockdown, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic. The four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.