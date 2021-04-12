UK, EU talks on Northern Ireland are constructive, differences remain

Talks between Britain and the European Union on part of their Brexit deal which governs trade with Northern Ireland are constructive but there are still differences on how to overcome issues that have triggered violence in the British province, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“The discussions have been constructive but there are still significant differences that need to be resolved,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that British negotiator David Frost had spoken to European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.