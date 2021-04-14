Production of Sputnik V vaccine launched in Serbia

The production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been launched in Serbia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a press release, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera "Torlak" announce the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Serbia," RDIF said.

The vaccine could be exported to other countries of the region at a later stage. Vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started in Serbia on January 6, 2021, RDIF said.

According to the press release, Serbia has become the first country in Southern Europe to produce Sputnik V. Production of Sputnik V in Serbia meets the best vaccine manufacturing standards.