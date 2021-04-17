Portugal resumes flights to Brazil, Britain

The Portuguese Ministry of Internal Administration on Friday announced the resumption of flights from or to Brazil and Britain, reaffirming that only essential trips are authorized, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a press release, the Portuguese government said that travelers from the countries shall submit the negative result of a polymerase chain reaction test for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to departure.

"In the context of the epidemiological situation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the government decided to prolong, during the period of state of emergency that begins today, the restrictive measures of air traffic," the release said.

Portugal determined that the control of land and river borders with Spain will continue until May 1, with only authorized crossing points opened.

The Portuguese government also said that people from countries with a reproduction number (RO) of COVID-19 equal to or greater than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants have to isolate for 14 days after entering Portugal.

"Passengers from countries with an RO equal to or greater than 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants can also only make essential trips for professional, study, family, health or humanitarian reasons," according to the release.

So far, Portugal has reported nearly 830,000 COVID-19 cases, with 16,937 deaths and 787,607 recoveries.