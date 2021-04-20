EU launches digital platform to involve people in policy-making

Europeans are being given the opportunity to sound their opinions on the future of Europe through a digital platform launched on Monday, according to a European Commission press release, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 24-language, fully interactive Digital Platform for the Conference on the Future is where people can engage with one another and discuss their proposals with fellow citizens from all member states of the European Union (EU), noted the release.

People from all walks of life and in numbers as large as possible are encouraged to contribute to shaping their future through online events.

The platform was launched by the Executive Board of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which comprises representatives from the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission.

European Parliament President David Sassoli said that the digital platform represented a key tool to allow citizens to participate and have a say on the future of Europe.

"We must be certain that their voices will be heard and that they have a role in the decision-making, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic," Sassoli said in the release.