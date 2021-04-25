UK records another 2,061 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

Europe 25 April 2021 02:09 (UTC+04:00)
UK records another 2,061 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

Another 2,061 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,403,170, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 32 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,417. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 33.5 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

The data were revealed as about half of Britain's population has had first jab, with more than 12 million being fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, six people are able to meet outdoors in Wales, while outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday.

Outdoor attractions including swimming pools, funfairs and theme parks, as well as outdoor organized activities and wedding receptions, both for up to 30 people, are also allowed to go ahead in Wales.

In England, all shops reopened from April 12 as lockdown eases, along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services.

Restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centers can all open.

On May 17, restaurants and pubs are expected be allowed to resume indoor service and see most rules on gathering outdoors lifted.

The British government's four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan, World Bank eye continuation of program for dev’t of entrepreneurship in Fergana Valley
Uzbekistan, World Bank eye continuation of program for dev’t of entrepreneurship in Fergana Valley
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for building cultural center
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for building cultural center
Kazakh company opens tender for supply of generators
Kazakh company opens tender for supply of generators
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UK records another 2,061 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths Europe 02:09
11 killed in road accident in Nigeria Other News 01:14
ASEAN leaders call for constructive dialogue over Myanmar situation Other News 00:35
Uzbekistan, World Bank eye continuation of program for dev’t of entrepreneurship in Fergana Valley Uzbekistan 00:01
Statement by political parties operating in Azerbaijan regarding US President’s position on so-called “Armenian genocide” Politics 24 April 23:48
Baku seaport to handle transit medical equipment cargo for Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) Economy 24 April 23:38
Five injured in U.S. city of New Orleans shooting US 24 April 23:25
Georgia, Romania sign Action Plan 2021-2022 Business 24 April 23:03
Azerbaijan's TOP-5 trade partners for 1Q2021 Business 24 April 23:02
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for building cultural center Tenders 24 April 23:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 24 April 23:02
Turkish politicians condemn Joe Biden's statement Turkey 24 April 22:47
By recognizing so-called "Armenian genocide", risks and challenges for US growing – Russian expert Politics 24 April 22:28
Over 12 mln people fully vaccinated in UK: official figures Europe 24 April 22:28
Turkish Foreign Ministry denounces Biden’s statement over 1915 events Turkey 24 April 21:45
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs stress inadmissibility of falsifying history Politics 24 April 21:44
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold phone talks Politics 24 April 21:43
Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" to deteriorate US-Turkey relations - Russian expert Politics 24 April 21:22
Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" by US president to lead to destabilization of US-Turkey relations - Israeli expert Politics 24 April 21:08
Unfortunate that statement by Biden distorted historical facts about 1915 events - MFA Politics 24 April 21:03
US makes very big mistake towards Turkey - Turkish presidential administration Turkey 24 April 20:49
Iran’s Maskan Bank declares amount of loans to be allocated construction of housing Finance 24 April 20:47
Georgia, Czech Republic have great potential for cooperation in brewing industry - Ministry Business 24 April 20:47
Azerbaijan 500 ASAN Startup Program projects have great opportunities to enter world markets ICT 24 April 20:46
Exports from Iran's Golestan Province rise Business 24 April 20:46
Turkey entirely rejects US President Biden's statement on Armenian claims Turkey 24 April 20:45
Biden should call for open historical investigation of 1915 events - US expert US 24 April 20:21
Biden uses term “genocide” to describe 1915 events US 24 April 20:07
Merkel urges Germans to stick to stricter coronavirus rules Europe 24 April 19:38
Kazakh company opens tender for supply of generators Tenders 24 April 19:16
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 24 April 19:15
Malaysia receives first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Other News 24 April 19:01
Russia records 8,828 new COVID-19 cases Russia 24 April 18:24
Georgian Dream party nominates Chairman of Georgian Parliament Georgia 24 April 17:33
Residents of eastern Turkish provinces demand opening of archives on 1915 events - media Turkey 24 April 17:28
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 25 Oil&Gas 24 April 17:25
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 24 April 17:21
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 24 Society 24 April 16:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,676 more COVID-19 cases, 2,168 recoveries Society 24 April 16:44
Biden may drift apart decades long alliance with Ankara by recognizing so-called “Armenian genocide” – Peter Tase Turkey 24 April 16:40
India builds infrastructures for three educational institutions in Nepal’s Palpa Other News 24 April 15:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of loans issued to Azerbaijani gov't agencies Finance 24 April 15:01
Turkmen MFA opens tender for the supply of equipment Tenders 24 April 15:00
Russia reports 8,828 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 24 April 14:22
Iranian FM to visit Qatar and Iraq Politics 24 April 14:16
Azerbaijani MoD shares footage from Zangilan's Sharikan village (VIDEO) Politics 24 April 14:14
Iran bans flights to Pakistan and India Society 24 April 14:13
Turkish MFA shares publication regarding victims of ASALA terrorism Turkey 24 April 14:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 24 Society 24 April 14:10
Georgia reports 1,250 coronavirus cases for April 24 Georgia 24 April 14:08
Turkish president to pay official visit to Georgia Georgia 24 April 14:06
Time for Armenia to think about its history: who profits from so-called 'genocide'? Commentary 24 April 14:05
Recognition of so-called "Armenian genocide" not in US interests - Georgian expert Georgia 24 April 13:43
Apple to help workers get COVID-19 shots at its offices US 24 April 13:01
Georgia to do whatever it takes to avoid COVID-19 lockdown - Minister of Economy Business 24 April 12:34
Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland, Liechtenstein recalled Politics 24 April 12:27
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to attract exploration services Tenders 24 April 12:27
No one destroyed Christian minorities in Ottoman Empire - Russian patriarch (VIDEO) Turkey 24 April 12:26
Italy considers digitalization and modernization of gas transmission system in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 24 April 12:22
Another enterprise expanded within framework of Produce in Georgia program Business 24 April 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 24 April 11:59
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 24 Uzbekistan 24 April 11:52
US should refrain from recognizing so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkey's Presidential Administration Turkey 24 April 11:52
Uzbekistan GTL to buy piston compressor via tender Tenders 24 April 11:49
Uzbekistan Airways Technics opens tender electric crane repairs Tenders 24 April 11:40
Four multi-apartment residential buildings completed in Turkmenistan Construction 24 April 11:34
Turkish Minister of National Education to visit Azerbaijan Society 24 April 11:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam's Mughanly village (VIDEO) Politics 24 April 11:17
US president must force Armenia to hand over minefield maps to Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 24 April 11:16
Turkmenistan organizes charter flight from Tatarstan Transport 24 April 10:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 24 April 10:43
Thailand reports 2,839 new coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths Other News 24 April 10:15
Iranian currency rates for April 24 Finance 24 April 10:09
Iran working on several railway projects - Deputy Minister Transport 24 April 10:07
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 24 April 09:42
Georgia increases export of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel Business 24 April 09:34
Iran's transaction with Turkey via railway increases Business 24 April 09:33
AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries - business group US 24 April 09:12
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry opens tender to buy licenses Tenders 24 April 08:41
Georgian-Lithuanian co-op facilitates freight transport between China, Europe - Ministry Transport 24 April 08:40
Turkish land vehicle maker Otokar’s turnover jumps 91% in Q1 Turkey 24 April 08:34
Georgia joins Eurodesk network ICT 24 April 08:23
2,837 new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 24 April 08:17
Daimler raises profit outlook Business 24 April 07:25
Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing, eyes $2 bln in savings Transport 24 April 06:48
Forestry giant Stora Enso reports increase in sales, profits in Q1 Business 24 April 06:03
Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas exported to Greece Oil&Gas 24 April 05:10
Sudan threatens to sue Italian firm implementing Nile dam, Ethiopian gov't Other News 24 April 04:28
Indian military to import oxygen generation plants from Germany Other News 24 April 03:32
Turkey reports over 49 400 COVID-19 cases Turkey 24 April 02:19
Biden tax fears leave Bitcoin, Ether groggy Finance 24 April 01:27
Biden to visit Britain, Belgium in June US 24 April 00:32
Bulgaria ready to support Uzbekistan by increasing product exports to EU countries Uzbekistan 24 April 00:01
Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese vegetables, fruits over drug smuggling Arab World 23 April 23:44
Subartesian wells to be drilled in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region Politics 23 April 23:10
Azerbaijan considering possibilities of using alternative energy in agriculture Business 23 April 22:46
Fitch Rates projects revenue growth for UzAuto Motors JSC in 2021-2024 Transport 23 April 22:44
Erdoğan, Biden hold phone call, agree to meet at June NATO summit Turkey 23 April 22:28
Method of enriching uranium relies on pre-scheduled plan Nuclear Program 23 April 21:47
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company opens tender to buy services Tenders 23 April 21:31
All news