France to supply India with COVID medical aid - Elysee
France will supply India with "substantial medical aid" to help the country tackle a huge wave of new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming its hospitals, the Elysee presidential palace said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will start next weekend.
