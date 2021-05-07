Germany says production capacity, not patents, key to upping vaccine output
The main challenge to raising production of COVID-19 vaccines is how to quickly and effectively transfer technology, Germany's health minister said Friday, reiterating Berlin's opposition to a U.S. proposal to waive patent protection, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"The main issue is not patent protection but production capacity," Jens Spahn told a news conference on Friday.
In a jab at the Biden administration, Spahn also said: "I would be delighted if the United States shows the same willingness to export vaccines that we in Germany do."
Latest
All gymnasts provided with necessary time to train for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Greek gymnast
Winners of ‘Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering’ conference awarded (PHOTO)
S.Korea to set up training center for advanced technologies of fruit, vegetable production in Uzbekistan
We reject, don't recognize decision of Latvian gov't on so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish Defense Ministry
New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO)