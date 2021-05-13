UK records another 2,284 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Another 2,284 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,441,975, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 11 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,640. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Earlier Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that an independent public inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will begin in the spring of next year.

"Amid such tragedy the state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and as candidly as possible" and "learn every lesson for the future", Johnson told lawmakers at the House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament.

Britain was the first country in Europe to pass the grim mark of 100,000 coronavirus-related death toll. More than 150,000 deaths have mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate since the pandemic began last year.

According to the latest official figures, more than 35.7 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

However, experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.