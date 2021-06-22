UK reports highest daily rise of COVID cases since mid-February

Britain has reported another 11,625 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest since mid-February, according to official figures released Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,651,988.

The country also recorded another 27 coronavirus-related death, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 128,008. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Earlier Tuesday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that current COVID-19 restrictions in the region will remain in place until July 19, in line with the current plan for England.

Sturgeon had hoped to move Scotland to Level Zero of its five-tier system on June 28, but the plan was delayed after a 40 percent increase in cases.