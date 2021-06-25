EU to look for formats for dialogue with Russia - Angela Merkel

The EU needs a format for a dialogue with Russia in order to resolve conflicts, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday in the wake of the EU Summit, adding that it is not enough to delegate talking with Russia to others, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"It is sensible to look for formats that would make its possible for the EU to talk with Russia," she said.

According to Merkel, the EU was unable to agree for a highest-level meeting Thursday, but a decision was made to look for new formats and create conditions for that. "We will continue working on this," Merkel said, adding that such options existed even during the Cold War.

The Chancellor added that the Thursday discussions were difficult, because many EU member states have disagreements with Moscow. "It was clear for me from the start that there are different assessments, that everyone has their own view of things," Merkel said.

She noted that she welcomes the recent talks between the Presidents of Russia and the US, but she "is saddened that Brussels does not engage in such dialogue". "The sovereign EU must also be able to state its interest in such dialogue," Merkel said, "It is not enough when we are merely being informed about it".

On Wednesday, The Financial Times reported that Merkel allegedly proposed to invite Vladimir Putin to a meeting with EU leader. According to the report, the initiative was supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.