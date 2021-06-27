Luxembourg PM tests positive for COVID-19

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has since Sunday morning been in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the government, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The prime minister, who will be in isolation for 10 days, is currently showing mild symptoms (fever and headache) and will continue to perform his duties by teleworking, the government said in a press release.

According to local media, Bettel, 48, received a first AstraZeneca vaccine dose on May 6. He attended a European Union summit in Brussels on June 24-25.