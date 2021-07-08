EU will recognize Russia’s COVID-19 jab unless there are artificial obstacles — Kremlin

The European Union will recognize Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine unless there are artificial obstacles of political and lobbying nature, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"It’s clear that there may be various positions, it’s clear that so far the European agency has not recognized our Sputnik and the work in this direction continues," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Peskov stressed that this is "a meticulous and difficult effort." "But we are convinced that if we put aside any prejudices - be they political, artificial, or lobbying ones - then one way or another our meticulous work will yield success, and the Russian vaccine will be recognized," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia and the EU are able to reach a compromise. He also described as "very remarkable and very positive" a statement of EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer on the EU’s proposal for the Russian Health Ministry to discuss the possibility of mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates.

Touching on if Russia was ready to recognize certificates on jabs of other countries, Peskov said "all this needs to be discussed." "Everything depends on details and on conditions, and it is most important to talk and launch contacts in this field."