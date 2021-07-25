Italy's Padua celebrates inclusion on UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites

A complex of eight historic clusters of buildings in the northern Italian walled city of Padua was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) list of World Heritage sites, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision was made during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 44th session held online and chaired from Fuzhou, China.

The buildings are home to what UNESCO called "a selection of fresco cycles painted between 1302 and 1397 by different artists for different types of patrons and within buildings of diverse functions."

The development, highly anticipated in Italy, was a cause for celebration around the country.