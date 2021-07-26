EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results

Europe 26 July 2021 17:25 (UTC+04:00)
EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results

Alphabet unit Google has two months to improve the way it presents internet search results for flights and hotels and explain how it ranks these or face possible sanctions, the European Commission and EU consumer authorities said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The world's most popular internet search engine has long faced scrutiny from antitrust enforcers and consumer groups around the world over its business practices, which in some cases have landed it with hefty fines.

The latest grievance centres on the prices on its services Google Flights and Google Hotels.

The final prices for these should include fees or taxes that can be calculated in advance, while reference prices used to calculate promoted discounts should be clearly identifiable, the EU executive and national consumer watchdogs, led by the Dutch agency and the Belgian Directorate General for Economic Inspection, said in a joint statement.

"EU consumers cannot be misled when using search engines to plan their holidays. We need to empower consumers to make their choices based on transparent and unbiased information," EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

The agencies also told Google to revise the standard terms of its Google Store because some cases showed that traders have more rights than consumers.

If Google's proposals are not sufficient, the agencies will discuss the issue further with the company and may impose sanctions.

Google said in a statement: "We welcome this dialogue and are working closely with consumer protection agencies and the European Commission to see how we can make improvements that will be good for our users and provide even more transparency."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia, Syria sign 15 agreements, memorandums of cooperation
Russia, Syria sign 15 agreements, memorandums of cooperation
EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results
EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results
‘India open to engaging those who recognise the value of diversity’
‘India open to engaging those who recognise the value of diversity’
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan, Serbia eye to establish direct flights Economy 18:21
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by first deputy chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party (PHOTO) Politics 18:10
Uzbekneftegaz signs several memorandums of co-op with local industry enterprises Oil&Gas 18:01
Eni preparing concept for full-scale dev't of Kazakhstan's Kashagan Oil&Gas 18:00
National Bank of Kazakhstan raises base rate Kazakhstan 18:00
Uzbek currency rates for July 27 Finance 17:54
Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Brazil appointed Uzbekistan 17:53
Azerbaijan announces date of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage Politics 17:42
Kyrgyzstan, Korea discuss strengthening co-op between law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan 17:35
ADA’s Summer Camp in Azercell! (PHOTO) Society 17:35
IOM project to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to fulfill Sustainable Development Goals Business 17:34
Russia, Syria sign 15 agreements, memorandums of cooperation Russia 17:28
EU gives Google 2 months to improve hotel, flight search results Europe 17:25
Iranian companies interested in reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 17:25
Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD Politics 17:14
Georgia introduces electronic system to facilitate export of perishable products Georgia 17:04
Container transit through Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases Transport 16:59
‘India open to engaging those who recognise the value of diversity’ Other News 16:56
In UN Security Council, India Provided Balance To Permanent Members: Envoy Other News 16:55
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham; helped by gains in equities Other News 16:54
‘Big bull’ investor sees double-digit India stock gains Other News 16:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 26 Society 16:51
Azerbaijan confirms 272 more COVID-19 cases, 80 recoveries Society 16:49
Turkey reveals 1H2021 cargo movement figures via Aliaga port Transport 16:42
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for construction of vertical drainage wells Tenders 16:36
Turkmenistan exports watermelons to Russia Business 16:35
Azerbaijan discussing resuming activity of theaters, cinemas Society 16:34
Eni, KazMunayGas to co-op on renewable, hydrogen projects in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:20
No need for restrictions in Azerbaijan in case of mass vaccination - Assistant to president Society 16:19
Azerbaijan not discussing issue of opening land borders - Assistant to president Society 16:13
Azerbaijan to issue appropriate certificate to persons with contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination Society 16:12
Azerbaijan talks resuming activity of public transport on weekends Society 16:12
Check Point beats analysts with Q2 results Israel 16:11
Azerbaijan appoints news ambassador to UK, Northern Ireland Politics 16:06
Kuwait central bank chief calls for reforms to ensure stability Arab World 16:04
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 data on fees via 'Green Card' car insurance system Finance 16:02
German business morale down on supply shortages, virus fears Europe 15:53
Rules of quarantine regime still valid in Azerbaijan – Assistant of president Society 15:51
Russia registers over 23,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since July 2 Russia 15:50
Kazakhstan's real sector continues to improve - NBK Kazakhstan 15:49
Turkmenistan reveals number of greenhouses belonging to local union of industrialists Business 15:46
Azerbaijan recommends those who intend to marry to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Society 15:42
Vaccination - only way to fight coronavirus, says Azerbaijani president's aide Society 15:40
Vaccines against COVID-19 used in Azerbaijan totally safe - president's aide Society 15:37
Only people with COVID-19 passports will be allowed to enter certain places in Azerbaijan Society 15:24
Iran's statistical center talks inflation rate Business 15:22
COVID passport to be mandatory for students in Azerbaijan Society 15:21
Azerbaijan discloses percentage of coronavirus infection –TABIB Society 15:19
Uzbekistan reveals number of clients using remote banking services Finance 15:19
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to US Politics 15:16
Azerbaijan announces list of work spheres where employees must be vaccinated Society 15:08
Azerbaijani banks greatly increase mortgage lending Finance 15:07
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes in regards to COVID-19 passports Politics 15:05
Iran begins vaccination of public transport drivers Business 15:04
Iran's railway inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage list Society 15:03
Kazakhstan sees drastic increase in transit cargo transport by railways Transport 15:00
Telangana’s 13th century Ramappa temple gets UNESCO World Heritage Site tag Other News 14:46
Iran continues to make progress on Rasht-Caspian railway construction project - Anzali FZO Business 14:46
Georgia’s import of grain, legumes from Turkey up Business 14:44
Iran's rail trade with Turkmenistan quadruples Business 14:38
Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM Politics 14:33
Iran launches new projects in free economic zones Business 14:31
Turkmenistan Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 14:30
Kazakhstan unveils 5M2021 trade indicators with Turkey Business 14:29
Iran opens first Nuclear Technology and Innovation Center Nuclear Program 14:22
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 14:19
Serbia will never forget Azerbaijan's support during hard times - minister Politics 14:17
Innovative fish-growing complex to be set up in Kazakhstan Business 14:16
Serbia focusing on co-op with Azerbaijan, says FM Nikola Selakovic Economy 14:16
Iran approves utilization of fresh water for shrimp farms Business 14:15
Georgian economy undergoing rapid recovery - Georgian PM Georgia 14:12
Iran assigns funds to back up agriculture sector in Kermanshah Province Business 14:12
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Estonia Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Latvia Politics 13:57
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Switzerland Politics 13:47
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Belgium Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan appoints new permanent representative to int’l organizations Politics 13:42
Armenia takes non-constructive position on establishing sustainable peace – FM Politics 13:32
India’s forex reserves touch record-high of $612.73 billion, RBI data shows Other News 13:29
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Other News 13:28
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Turkey Politics 13:27
Canada appoints new ambassador to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:26
Turkey sees growth in number of registered companies with Iranian capital Turkey 13:26
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Turkey Politics 13:25
Azerbaijan to continue to develop ties with Serbia – FM Politics 13:24
Iran sees increase in permits for industrial establishments Business 13:23
Iran shares data on foreign trade via Mazandaran Province Business 13:21
DRDO successfully tests new-generation Akash missile for second time Other News 13:15
Iranian Minister of Energy talks launch of numerous water and electricity projects Business 13:15
Global digital oilfield market size to near $30B by 2027 Oil&Gas 13:14
Bhupender Yadav calls for science for urgent global climate action at G20 Other News 13:13
Iran shares data on gov't financing of local exporters Business 13:13
US Secretary of State Blinken likely to meet PM Modi next week; focus on Afghanistan, human rights issues Other News 13:08
FMs of Azerbaijan, Serbia hold press conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:05
Russia increases imports of cars from Turkey Business 13:00
India betters UN trade facilitation survey score Other News 12:53
India came to our rescue during COVID-19: Maldives business tycoon Mohamed Ali Janah Other News 12:52
Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid meets PM Modi, lauds India's continuous support, assistance Other News 12:51
Export of Turkish-made cars to Uzbekistan growing Transport 12:51
Greenfields Petroleum determining locations of planned wells at Bahar-Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 12:50
All news