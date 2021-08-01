UK reports another 26,144 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 26,144 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,856,528, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 71 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,654. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, the British government are no longer considering making it compulsory for university students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend lectures in England, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The National Union of Students has called the idea "appalling", accusing the government of "lining students up as scapegoats", according to the BBC.

More than 88 percent of the local population have had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while over 72 percent have had their second jab.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.