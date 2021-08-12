UK reports another 33,074 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 33,074 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,179,506, according to official figures released Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 94 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,701. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Over 70 percent of young people aged 18 to 29 in England have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 32 percent have received both jabs, the latest figures showed.

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University showed that vaccines have saved around 84,600 lives as well as preventing 23.4 million infections and 66,900 hospitalizations in England up to Aug. 6.

"It's fantastic that 7 in 10 young people in England have now received their first dose. The vaccines are already making a big difference for this age group and are building a wall of defence against COVID-19 which is allowing us to safely live with this virus," said Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than three quarters of adults have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.