EU to allocate over 200 mln euros in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The European Union (EU) will increase its humanitarian aid to Afghan people to over 200 million euros (236 million U.S. dollars), announced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"At today's G7 Leaders call, I will announce an increase in humanitarian support for Afghans, in and around the country, from EU budget from over 50m to over 200m. This humanitarian aid will come on top of Member States' contributions to help the people of Afghanistan," twitted von der Leyen.

These 200 million euros will come on top of 57 million euros already-allocated humanitarian assistance, according to European Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer.

To make sure that the money is used to help those who require humanitarian assistance, a "robust" contractual engagement is made with partner organizations, including reports on how funds are used on the ground, Mamer said.

Despite the withdrawal of the NATO troops and personnel from Afghanistan, most NGOs were continuing to operate in the country, according to Mamer.

All EU staff that needed to be evacuated from Afghanistan have been evacuated, said Mamer, noting that a core presence is still maintained at the airport.