Britain announces new Myanmar sanctions

Europe 3 September 2021 01:12 (UTC+04:00)
Britain announces new Myanmar sanctions

Britain announced new Myanmar sanctions, saying it was targeting a key business associate of the military junta for providing arms and financial support following a coup earlier this year, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Britain's foreign ministry said it would impose an asset freeze on conglomerate Htoo Group of Companies and its founder Tay Za, adding that the tycoon was involved in arms deals on behalf of the military junta.

It also said Htoo contributed funds to Rohingya clearance operations in 2017.

Britain has previously imposed sanctions on individuals and entities in Myanmar following the February coup. read more

"The military junta has shown no signs of halting its brutal attack on the people of Myanmar," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"Along with our partners, the UK will continue to restrict the junta's access to finance and the supply of arms used to kill innocents, including children, and target those who support the junta's actions."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Ford U.S. sales in August drop 33.1 pct
Ford U.S. sales in August drop 33.1 pct
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, layoffs at 24-year low
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, layoffs at 24-year low
Tesla recalls cars in Israel due to air-conditioner fault
Tesla recalls cars in Israel due to air-conditioner fault
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Lebanon signs 1.2-mln-euro agreement with French Development Agency Arab World 01:45
Britain announces new Myanmar sanctions Europe 01:12
UK records another 38,154 coronavirus cases Europe 00:35
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to start exporting products abroad through e-commerce Economy 00:01
Turkey reports 20,004 recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 2 September 23:22
Ford U.S. sales in August drop 33.1 pct Business 2 September 23:01
China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 bln for "common prosperity" Business 2 September 22:38
Several countries thank Georgia for transit of their citizens evacuated from Afghanistan Georgia 2 September 21:57
Turkmenistan, Japan talk prospects for bilateral cooperation Turkmenistan 2 September 21:54
S Africa, Tunisia & Ireland urge boosting ties with Iran Iran 2 September 21:17
Kazakhstan considering development of homemade pharmaceuticals against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 2 September 21:14
Kazakhstan holds closing Ceremony of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 2 September 21:02
COVID passports issued abroad valid in Azerbaijan - Cabinet of Ministers Society 2 September 20:51
Azerbaijan International Telecom company opens tender to buy IT equipment Tenders 2 September 20:47
Attempts at igniting aggressive separatist tendencies in Azerbaijani territories to be resolutely suppressed – MFA Politics 2 September 20:23
Azerbaijan appoints new director of Anti-AIDS Center Society 2 September 20:03
Volume of credit insurance market grows in Azerbaijan Finance 2 September 20:02
Turkey’s export of defense products up Turkey 2 September 19:43
Toyota may bring new models to Azerbaijan in 2022 - expert Transport 2 September 19:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Sept. 2 Society 2 September 19:18
Significant number of car dealers left Georgian market Business 2 September 19:17
Turkey increases export of electrical goods from January through August 2021 Turkey 2 September 19:16
Georgia implements project to support development of solar panel system Oil&Gas 2 September 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 3,759 more COVID-19 cases, 3,473 recoveries Society 2 September 18:58
COVID-19 exposes major vulnerabilities in Georgia’s development - USAID Business 2 September 18:54
Azerbaijan plans to implement projects based on "green technologies" in Aghdam city – Special rep of president Oil&Gas 2 September 18:53
New co-chair of OSCE MG from Russia to visit Azerbaijan Politics 2 September 18:47
Azerbaijan’s Aghdam to be restored following most advanced int’l standards - Special rep of president Politics 2 September 18:32
Six-sided platform involving South Caucasian countries would meet interests of all its potential participants – Russian MFA Politics 2 September 18:29
Money supply in Georgia reaches new record level - NBG Finance 2 September 18:28
Georgia reveals amount of funds in funded pension system Finance 2 September 18:28
Georgian Railway ends first half of 2021 with loss Transport 2 September 18:16
Azerbaijan introducing new school subject on victory in Second Karabakh War Society 2 September 18:15
Georga launches cable car in Chiatura town Transport 2 September 18:12
Turkey welcomes personal of Azerbaijani Air Force involved in TurAz Sahini – 2021 exercises (PHOTO) Politics 2 September 18:12
Motorized rifle units in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan conducting live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 September 18:02
Uzbek President offers IsDB new ideas for developing co-op Business 2 September 18:00
EU, EBRD make efforts to boost competitiveness of Georgian firms Business 2 September 18:00
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance services Tenders 2 September 17:57
USAID to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic Business 2 September 17:56
Azerbaijan eases procedures of using financial support mechanisms for entrepreneurs Business 2 September 17:49
Azerbaijan sees increase in share of business loans in client portfolio of local banks Finance 2 September 17:45
Armenians caused destruction to Azerbaijan's Aghdam - Bosnian journalist Politics 2 September 17:40
One more company in Turkey banned from participating in BOTAS tenders Oil&Gas 2 September 17:37
Georgian winemakers to receive significant funds for sale of grapes Business 2 September 17:31
Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 104.6 thsd people Kyrgyzstan 2 September 17:29
Azerbaijani Education Ministry to disclose decision about lessons soon Society 2 September 17:29
Israel's Delek finalises sale of Tamar gas stake to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Israel 2 September 17:23
Sea Cup competition participants perform artillery shooting at aerial target (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 2 September 17:23
Russia fully increases production in August under OPEC+ deal Russia 2 September 17:18
Georgia unveils import, export volumes of citrus fruits Business 2 September 17:15
Volume of remittances exceeds foreign direct investment in Georgia - NBG Business 2 September 17:12
BMW to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030 Europe 2 September 17:12
Uzbekneftegaz, Russian Taneco may start joint production of tires Business 2 September 17:12
Armenia's claims about "POWs" not accepted in int'l arena - Azerbaijani political analyst Politics 2 September 17:06
Azerbaijan works out new draft law on food safety Economy 2 September 17:05
Azerbaijani ministry controls issue of checking COVID passports at entrance to gyms Society 2 September 17:05
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, layoffs at 24-year low US 2 September 17:00
Turkmenistan’s oil products import from Germany revealed Oil&Gas 2 September 16:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Iran Politics 2 September 16:35
IDB to launch of a full-fledged representative office in Uzbekistan Business 2 September 16:34
Azerbaijan to give subsidies for sowing with agricultural insurance Economy 2 September 15:54
India to participate in military exercise in Russia Other News 2 September 15:50
Renewables not enough to reach EU’s climate, energy ambitions Oil&Gas 2 September 15:42
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan names share of corporate credits in loan portfolio Finance 2 September 15:40
India’s Forex reserves to spurt sharply this week Other News 2 September 15:38
India invited to EU foreign ministers' meet, discussion on Afghanistan on cards Other News 2 September 15:37
Azerbaijani police major talks returning to home in de-occupied Kalbajar Society 2 September 15:37
Kazakh Energy Minister talks progress on major gas projects Oil&Gas 2 September 15:34
INS Savitri to deliver medical supplies to Bangladesh Other News 2 September 15:33
Average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan makes USD 229.5 Kyrgyzstan 2 September 15:33
Gas sector cannot continue business as usual, says Eurogas Oil&Gas 2 September 15:32
Tesla recalls cars in Israel due to air-conditioner fault US 2 September 15:31
Irish data privacy watchdog fines WhatsApp 225 mln euros Europe 2 September 15:30
Ukrainian Bees Airline begins flights to Uzbekistan Transport 2 September 15:24
New Development Bank admits UAE, Uruguay, Bangladesh Arab World 2 September 15:15
IsDB Institute and World Bank Launch Reference Guide on Islamic Finance for Infrastructure PPP Projects Arab World 2 September 15:03
Development of renewable energy sources among priorities of Kazakh Energy Ministry Oil&Gas 2 September 14:58
Uzbek President proposes creation of new trading and economic space Business 2 September 14:50
Turkey's Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day marked at joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 2 September 14:45
Delay in oil demand recovery to put downward pressure on prices – Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 2 September 14:40
Azerbaijani, Turkish servicemen begin joint training exercises in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 September 14:36
IDB, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan sign agreement to establish economic empowerment fund Business 2 September 14:34
Kazakhstan to work out new dev't approaches for peaceful nuclear, hydrogen energy Oil&Gas 2 September 14:33
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 2 September 14:25
Azerbaijani team reaches final of Tank Biathlon competition in Moscow Politics 2 September 14:08
Azerbaijan’s exports to Portugal up from January through July 2021 Economy 2 September 13:53
Terrible to see what war can do to ordinary people and ordinary places - reporter from North Macedonia Politics 2 September 13:50
SOCAR’s energy consumption drops slightly Oil&Gas 2 September 13:45
Qatar Airways to begin direct flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty Transport 2 September 13:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 2 Society 2 September 13:35
Reliability of Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub platforms based on international solutions - DTH Economy 2 September 13:35
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds online conference on Nizami Ganjavi 880 Anniversary: His Contribution to the World Heritage (VIDEO) Politics 2 September 13:31
Uzbekneftegaz share data on projects carried out on Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex Oil&Gas 2 September 13:30
Volume of loaded/unloaded cargo in Iran’s Anzali and Astara ports up Transport 2 September 13:28
Azerbaijan records decline in foreign currency demand of local banks Finance 2 September 13:27
Azerbaijan's Expressbank faced pressures on profit, capital in 2020 - Fitch Ratings Finance 2 September 13:18
VTB Bank's Azerbaijani affiliate looks to increase share of online loan approval by 2022 Finance 2 September 13:17
Tatneft, Uzbekneftegaz intend to implement low-tonnage petrochemical projects Oil&Gas 2 September 13:15
Kazakhstan to take measures on raising wages - minister Kazakhstan 2 September 13:15
All news