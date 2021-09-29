Italy's Draghi to meet Greta Thunberg at Milan climate talks
Italian prime minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi will meet climate activist Greta Thunberg in Milan on Thursday, Draghi's office said, Trend reports citing Rueters.
Thunberg is among thousands of young people who have gathered in Italy's financial capital to protest and meet policymakers, either remotely or in person, to hammer out proposals to tackle global warming.
Fellow activists Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, and Italian Martina Comparelli will also join the meeting with Draghi at 0730 GMT.
Soon afterwards, Draghi is scheduled to speak at one of the many climate-related events going on in Milan this week.
