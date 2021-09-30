UK records another 36,722 coronavirus cases

Another 36,722 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 7,771,294, according to official figures released Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 150 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 136,525. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

The latest data came as a 12-week trial will attempt to determine whether Vitamin A nasal drops can help people who have lost their sense of smell after having coronavirus.

More than a third of COVID patients have shown at least one long-term symptom three to six months after being infected, research by the University of Oxford and the National Institute for Health Research showed.

Meanwhile, a study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and Public Health England found more than one in 10 secondary school students and over a third of school staff who have had COVID have suffered ongoing symptoms.

Nearly 90 percent of people aged 16 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.