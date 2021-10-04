Euro zone investor morale slumps to 6-month low
Investor morale in the euro zone fell for the third month in a row in October and hit its lowest level since April on dimming economic expectations, a survey showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Sentix's index for the euro zone fell to 16.9 from 19.6 in September. A Reuters poll had pointed to an October reading of 18.6.
A current conditions index fell to 26.3 from 30.8. An expectations index fell to 8.0 from 9.0, dropping for the fifth month in a row to hit its lowest level since May 2020.
"The economic recovery process continues to falter," said Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy. "The continuing loss of momentum thus does not signal any autumn revival."
Sentix surveyed 1,067 investors from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
