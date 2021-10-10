Former French PM launches new political party

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has launched a new political party, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The party we are creating is the party that bears this name of Horizons, why Horizons? Because it is necessary, to do well, to see far," Philippe said on Saturday at Le Havre where he serves as mayor.

"You have to see far, because if you really want to think about the country's strategy, by 2050, you must not look right in front of you, right next door, you must necessarily see far," he added.

He called on his supporters to "participate in the construction of a new political option so that our country, which we love, can look far ahead, can strengthen its power, can have confidence in itself again."