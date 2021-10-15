Four migrants dead, 21 missing off Spanish coast
Four migrants have died and another 21 people are still missing as the boat they were traveling with sank in rough seas on Thursday night, Spanish Maritime Rescue services confirmed Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Three people were saved on Thursday night. The boat, with 28 people on board, was reportedly travelling from the north coast of Africa to Spain. The search continued on Friday for any possible survivors.
The boat was spotted by another vessel around 37 nautical miles (69 kilometres) west of Cape Trafalgar, in the southwest corner of Spain.
The three survivors, who were taken to a hospital in the city of Jerez, are reported to be in good health. One of them has already been discharged from the hospital.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan
Azerbaijan, as victorious country, is ready to normalize relations. We hope that Armenian leadership will not pass up on this historic opportunity - President Aliyev
For about 30 years, Armenia, together with Iran, used former occupied territories of Azerbaijan for drug trafficking to Europe - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev hailed special role of President Vladimir Putin in cessation of hostilities in Karabakh
President Ilham Aliyev attends CIS Heads of State Council's session in video conference format (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on anniversary of shelling of funeral procession in Tartar by Armenian troops
Azerbaijan’s Parliament to send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva