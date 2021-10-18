Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks
Volkswagen's Skoda Auto started a two-week outage on Monday as the carmaker contends with the global shortage of chips and other components, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Skoda wants to complete 10,000 unfinished cars during the outage, which will leave only one production line running, CTK said.
Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, said on Oct. 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt" production from Oct. 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector.
