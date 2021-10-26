Spain's COVID-19 cases top 5 mln

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Spain passed the 5-million mark on Monday after the country's Ministry of Health confirmed 4,485 new cases, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cases, recorded for the 72-hour period from 2:00 p.m. Friday to 2:00 p.m. Monday, brought the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in the country to 5,002,217.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 87,186 after 54 deaths were reported during the period, according to the ministry.

Also on Monday, Spanish health centers began to give a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to people aged 70 and over.

The latest Ministry of Health data showed that 78.5 percent of the population in Spain, or over 37.2 million people, have received two vaccine doses.