Croatian minister of economy tests positive for COVID-19

Croatian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tomislav Coric has tested positive for the COVID-19, the government said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Minister Coric is feeling well and will remain in isolation and perform his duties from home, following the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists," the statement said.

Coric followed Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Zdravko Maric who tested positive for the COVID-19 on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, 1,242 new COVID-19 cases and 46 related deaths were recorded in Croatia. As of Monday, the number of active cases in Croatia stands at 29,265, among whom 1,888 are in hospital and 246 on respirators.