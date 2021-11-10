UK records another 33,117 new coronavirus cases

Britain on Tuesday registered 33,117 new COVID-19 infections and 262 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total loss of lives to 142,124, according to the latest official figures, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

While the infections have fallen by 14.8 percent over the last seven days, the number of deaths has increased by 2.6 percent.

There are currently 8,900 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest data came as health and social care providers in England will be required by the British government to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We have consulted closely with the sector and will introduce new regulations to ensure people working in healthcare are vaccinated from next spring," British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.