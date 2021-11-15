Two killed, 19 injured in van crash in Serbia

Two people were killed and 19 others injured after a van carrying 22 illegal migrants overturned near Pirot, a city in southeastern Serbia, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The statement said the van crossed the railway at the exit from the city of Pirot on Saturday night, and then overturned several times, causing a crash that killed two of the passengers on spot and injured 19 others.

The 39-year-old Serbian driver was arrested, police said, adding that "in order to avoid police control, the driver was over-speed at the level crossing, and hit a pole with a light signal, as a result the vehicle turned on the roof", Serbia's public broadcaster RTS reported.

The driver is suspected of committing "criminal acts, a serious act against the safety of public traffic and illegal crossing of the state border and smuggling of people", the ministry said.