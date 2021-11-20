Boris Johnson ponders boycott of China’s Winter Olympics

Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China’s record on human rights, Trend reports citing The Times.

President Biden is poised to announce a boycott, meaning that neither he nor any US government officials will attend the Games.

There is an “active discussion” in government about whether Britain should follow suit, with Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said to be in favour.

Truss has taken a more hardline stance than her predecessor, Dominic Raab, privately accusing Beijing of committing genocide by persecuting Uighur Muslims.