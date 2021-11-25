Italy tightens anti-COVID rules in run-up to Christmas holiday

With COVID-19 infections rising in Italy, the country tightened restrictions on Wednesday in the run-up to the Christmas and New Year holiday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The most important new measures are the extension of the mandatory green pass to a wider array of venues, and restrictions for unvaccinated people. These measures, announced in a decree unanimously passed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi's cabinet, will come into force on Dec. 6, lasting until Jan. 15 at least.

The Green Pass is a certificate proving that a person has received at least one dose of the vaccine, has recovered from the infection, or has tested negative in the last 48 hours.

So far, it has allowed holders to access public venues such as restaurants and bars, cinemas, gyms, nightclubs and stadiums.