British armed forces to allow people with HIV to enlist

Britain plans to allow people who have tested positive for HIV to join the armed forces if they no longer carry a detectable amount of the virus, its defence ministry said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Military personnel who become infected with HIV after enlistment can already remain in the armed forces - though they are classed as not fully fit, a categorisation which the defence ministry said it planned to change too.

"Drug treatment has revolutionised the lives and outcomes of people diagnosed with HIV. As a modern and inclusive employer, it is only right that we recognise and act on the latest scientific evidence," junior defence minister Leo Docherty said.