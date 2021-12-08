Gas withdrawal from European UGS 19% above average in December — Gazprom

Natural gas withdrawals from European underground gas storages (UGS) from December 1 to 6 was 19% above the average value for this period over the monitoring history, Gazprom said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Gas withdrawal from European storages from December 1 to 6 was 19% above the average figure for this period over the long-term history of observations," the company said.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, more than a quarter (25.6%) of gas volume injected in this year were taken from underground gas storages as of December 6, 2021, Gazprom said.