Erdogan pledges 15 mln Covid vaccine doses for Africa

Turkey will send 15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Dec. 18 at a major summit of the continent’s leaders, adding that the low vaccination rates there were a blot on humanity, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Ankara has invested heavily in developing trade and diplomatic ties with the world’s poorest continent during Erdogan’s rule as prime minister and then president since 2003.

In opening remarks to dozens of African leaders and ministers, Erdogan said Turkey would ship 15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa, where cases are rapidly rising and vaccination rates are low.

"We are aware of the global injustice in accessing the Covid-19 vaccine and Africa’s unjust treatment," Erdogan said.

"It is disgraceful for humanity that only six percent of Africa’s population has been vaccinated."

Turkey is developing its own vaccine, known as Turkovac, which is in the process of receiving emergency use approval.

Following any authorization, it will be shared with Africa, Erdogan said.

The highly mutated strain was first detected in South Africa and Botswana last month, and is believed to be more contagious than other variants.

Erdogan said Turkey wished to strengthen relations with Africa in a wide range of areas including health, defense, energy, agriculture and technology.

"The real potential between us goes far beyond the targets we have," he said.

Trade between Turkey and Africa has grown in the past 20 years from from $5.4 billion to $25.3 billion (4.8 billion euros to 22.5 billion euros) last year.

And in the first 11 months of 2021, it had reached $30 billion, Erdogan said.

Turkey has set an even higher target of trade volume for the future: $75 billion.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said on Friday 16 African heads of state were attending the summit as well as 102 ministers including 26 top diplomats.