UK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year
Britain's government will not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters. "We won't be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations."
