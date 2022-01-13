Serbia has no plans to join NATO, president says
Belgrade has no plans to join NATO and seeks to form a strong army to defend the country, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told national television following a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, Trend reports citing TASS.
When asked why Serbia was obtaining weapons when it could join the alliance, Vucic said: "We will not join NATO." "They have the right to obtain weapons because they are NATO members, while we - a free neutral nation - cannot defend ourselves? What is it that you don’t like? We only purchase defensive weapons, not offensive ones," the Serbian president pointed out, adding that Belgrade would never allow military operations against the Serbian people.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Next meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will be held in Baku next month - President Ilham Aliyev
Today, 27 thousand people live in territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed - President Ilham Aliyev
We must know that for Armenia, any peace agreement can be just piece of paper - President Ilham Aliyev
Perhaps someday I will utter words that I said to myself in front of my grandfather's grave - President Ilham Aliyev
All construction work must be carried out transparently and basis of tenders - President Ilham Aliyev on liberated lands reconstruction
We need to create modern technologies, modern irrigation systems and large farms - President Ilham Aliyev
Foreign investors already officially contacted us due to construction of new solar power plant in Jabrayil - President Ilham Aliyev
Attention being paid to families of martyrs, war veterans and those affected by war in Azerbaijan can be considered quite exemplary - President Ilham Aliyev
Whether peace agreement is signed or not, we will continue to build up our military strength - Azerbaijani president
We can provide ourselves with maximum amount of wheat if we increase productivity - President Ilham Aliyev
If we had known about Valérie Pécresse's latest illegal visit, we wouldn't have let them back out - President Ilham Aliyev
We now receive a lot more support from international community for our just cause - President Ilham Aliyev
OSCE Minsk Group should not deal with Karabakh conflict, because it has been resolved - President Ilham Aliyev
If we see that there is threat, it will be destroyed on spot - President Ilham Aliyev's warning to revanchists forces in Armenia
Our exports exceeded imports by far, positive balance is more than $10 billion - President Ilham Aliyev
Now when we look at Armenian military posts, we see how deplorable they are - President Ilham Aliyev
No one is above the law, no one's previous services will be taken into account - President Ilham Aliyev
Foundation of a 240-megawatt wind power plant will be laid in Azerbaijan tomorrow at expense of foreign investors - President Ilham Aliyev
Ombudsman of Azerbaijan issues statement in connection with provocation by radicals of Armenian origin in Los Angeles
Latest exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border reconfirms necessity for confidence building measures – EU official