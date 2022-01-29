Belgium's total COVID-19 infections exceed 3 mln

The number of COVID-19 infections in Belgium exceeded the threshold of 3 million on Friday, amounting to an accumulated 3,007,724 confirmed cases and 28,938 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 3,694 people tested positive for COVID-19 are currently in hospital, including 357 patients in intensive care, said the institute.

Between Jan. 21 and 27, there were an average of 344 patients admitted to hospital and tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 34 percent compared to the previous reference period.

The coronavirus barometer agreed last week by Belgium's Consultative Committee enters into force here on Friday and the country will start in "code red," which means that there is a high risk of overloading the healthcare system.

The coronavirus barometer uses a three-tier color-coded system (yellow, orange and red) that reflects the pressure on healthcare by measuring the number of hospital admissions and intensive care patients, and set health measures accordingly.

Excluding nightclubs and dance halls, all indoor spaces in the cultural, sports and recreational sectors may be opened to the public. Closing hours for bars and restaurants will be extended until midnight.

The barometer will change to code orange when the number of patients in intensive care units drops to 300 and Belgium records fewer than 75 new hospitalizations per day.