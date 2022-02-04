Carlsberg warns of 2022 growth dip
Danish brewer Carlsberg on Friday reported fourth-quarter sales above expectations and forecast organic operating profit growth this year at 0-7%, below last year's level, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The world's third-biggest brewer said sales in the fourth quaretr reached 15.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.34 billion), against 14.7 billion crowns estimated by analysts in a poll by the company.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Announcement of President Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s availability to boost gas supplies to Europe could provide alternative source of supply – Romanian energy minister (Interview)
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO)
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto